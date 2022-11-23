The River Fund distributed food and supplies — including turkey, chicken, shrimp, other groceries and winter coats — to 2,500 families in Richmond Hill on Saturday.
“It was freezing cold outside, and yet there was such a long line of families being blessed with so much from River Fund who is always at the front line of fighting food insecurity for families here in Queens,” Community Board 9 Chair Sherry Algredo, above at left, said in a statement.
She is joined here by Anthony Lemma from the office of Assemblymember David Weprin, state Sen. Leroy Comrie, River Fund Director of Empowerment Services Karina Izquierdo and River Fund founder Swami Durga-Das.
— Sean Okula
