Community Board 12 and Fathers Alive in the Hood, an advocacy group focused on addressing fatherlessness, are teaming up to host a trunk-or-treat in Jamaica on Halloween.
Candy cravers and their parents can head to 114-02 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. on Monday to find a parking lot full of cars and drivers ready to satisfy their sweet tooth. The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m.
Those interested in registering their vehicle to hand out goodies can contact Community Board 12 at (718) 658-3308.
CB 12 Chairperson the Rev. Carlene Thorbs says the event will be a “safe” place for families to enjoy the holiday.
