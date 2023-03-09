Girl Scout cookie season is back and one Southeast Queens ambassador is seeking to reach a goal of selling 750 packages for her troop in 2023.
Ilana Allen, 16, a member of Girl Scout Troop 4164, which comprises 28 youths from Cambria Heights, Jamaica, Laurelton, Rosedale, Springfield Gardens and St. Albans, wants to help the group by beating her record of 444 packages from 2022 so that they will go on several activities this year.
“This year, we would like to go camping, visit museums, attend off and on Broadway shows and be able to attend cultural events being held in New York City,” Allen told the Chronicle via text.
Allen has been selling Girl Scout cookies for 12 years and has learned a lot.
“I have learned safe money handling, setting goals and budget marketing techniques and to have fun.”
The 10 types of cookies that she and her fellow Girl Scouts are selling until May 14 include adventurefuls, $5; lemon-ups, $5; samoas, $5; tagalongs, $5; trefoils, $5; thin mints, $5; Girl Scouts smores, $6; toffee-tastic, $6; and raspberry rally, $5, according to a press release. From March 20 to 27 there will be free shipping on a minimum of five packages and a maximum of 12 packages across the country and at U.S. territories. The delivery cost of four to eight packages is $12.99 and the cost for nine to 12 packages is $14.99.
If interested in ordering cookies visit digitalcookies.girlscouts.org/scout/ilana627165.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.