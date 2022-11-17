Boy Scouts of America Troop 177, based in Richmond Hill, led the Middle Village Veterans Day Parade with a color guard on Sunday.
The troop carried flags representing each branch of the armed services and the National League of Families prisoners of war and service people missing in action flag.
The Scouts marching down Metropolitan Avenue were Owen Price, Antonio Martinez, Emmett McLoughlin, Jayden Hardowar, Eamonn Kirkyla, Matthew Chiofolo and Gerard Tobar. Also in attendance were troop advancement chair Kevin McLoughlin, equipment chair Thomas Chiofolo and Scoutmaster Roup Hardowar.
— Sean Okula
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.