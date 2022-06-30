UPDATE: Suspect Travis Blake was arrested in Maine by members of the Regional Fugitive Task Force working with local law enforcement agencies, the NYPD reported Friday.
Police have identified a suspect in a triple homicide occurring in South Jamaica last week.
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in finding Travis Blake, a 29-year-old-resident of 116-11 155 St., the same address at which the killings took place. He was last seen walking northbound from the scene of the incident, wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.
The NYPD did not respond for comment on the suspect’s relation to the victims, all of whom were also residents at 116-11 155 St. Fifty-five-year-old Karlene Barnett, one of the deceased, was mother to one of the victims, 36-year-old Dervon Brightly, and aunt to the other, 22-year-old Varshanna Malcolm, according to the New York Post.
Blake is described as a Black male, 6 feet in height and 280 pounds in weight, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
