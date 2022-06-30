Police are still looking for the perpetrator of an apparent triple homicide discovered in a South Jamaica home on Friday.
Three bodies were found in a 155th Street residence and have since been identified as 22-year-old Varshanna Malcolm, 55-year-old Karlene Barnett and 36-year-old Dervon Brightly, the NYPD confirmed on Monday. Police took a person of interest into custody for questioning on Friday, but no arrests have been made.
All three victims were related, according to the New York Post. Barnett was the mother of Brightly and aunt to Malcolm.
Police responded to a 911 call from a man reported by the Post to be a cousin of Malcolm around 2:15 p.m. on Friday. Inside, they found Malcolm laying unresponsive on a second-floor bed with signs of trauma to the body, the NYPD said. They continued to the basement, where they found the bodies of Barnett and Brightly. Barnett had suffered from multiple stab wounds to the body, while Brightly was found with severe trauma to the head, the NYPD said in a statement on Friday.
All three were pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.
The three victims were all residents at 116-11 155 St., according to the NYPD. The bodies showed signs of several days of decomposition upon police discovery, according to the Post.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
