The participatory budgeting ballot for Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) was released this weekend and voters have until April 2 to decide which initiatives they would like to see funds allocated toward.
Adams represents District 28, which encompasses all or part of Jamaica, Richmond Hill, Rochdale Village and South Ozone Park, and is among the 29 districts across Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx allowing New Yorkers to decide online or in-person how to allocate nearly $30 million in capital resources. The funds will be used to improve neighborhood schools, parks, libraries and local infrastructure and will be in the city budget in fiscal year 2024.
Adams said that residents have spent months brainstorming and refining proposals to help develop their communities.
“Participatory budgeting empowers local residents to get involved in their communities and decide how public dollars are spent to strengthen our neighborhoods,” Adams said in a statement. “I thank every New Yorker who has contributed to this process, and I encourage all eligible New Yorkers to vote for their top projects!”
People will get to vote on eight projects concerning education, parks and recreation and transit additions, renovations and upgrades in D28, according to Adams’ office.
Education initiatives include laptop carts and SMART boards at Rochdale’s PS 8, South Jamaica’s PS 40 and Jamaica’s PS/MS 124 for $55,000 each. In addition, there are measures for a 3-D technology space at South Richmond Hill’s PS 55 for $250,000 and a bathroom renovation at South Ozone Park’s PS 155 for $150,000.
There are initiatives to resurface pathways at Baisley Park for $450,000 and a district-wide planting of 20 trees for $100,000. A second district-wide project includes roadway resurfacing for $250,000.
If interested in voting go to vote.pbnyc.org/new-york-city-council- participatory-budgeting-2023 or call Adam’s office to find a poll site at (718) 206-2068.
