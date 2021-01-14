Nary a community meeting can go by in Queens without an NYPD precinct commander receiving complaints about illegally parked vehicles. But on Jan. 6, residents in the Jamaica-based 103rd Precinct got a belated Christmas present of more parking spaces on their streets.
The precinct’s traffic team was out on the prowl with tow trucks searching out unregistered or derelict vehicles.
