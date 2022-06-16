NYPD Officer Alex Schneider, right, and former Officer Dillon Tonne of the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica, received the Combat Cross from NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, left, and Mayor Eric Adams during NYPD Medal Day ceremonies on June 4.
Schneider and Tonne were assigned to anti-crime patrol duties on Aug. 30, 2019, at 1:40 a.m. when a man fired multiple gunshots, striking another man in the area of 107-35 Sutphin Blvd. in Jamaica.
Responding to the scene they obtained a description of the gunman and began canvassing the area. They observed a man who fit the description and were still in their vehicle when he fired three shots at them, with one round entering their car.
The officers took cover and returned fire, hitting and fatally wounding the man. A loaded 9mm handgun was in his possession. Police said further investigation determined him to be the gunman responsible for the Sutphin Boulevard shooting as well as more gunplay six days earlier. He had prior gun arrests.
— Michael Gannon
