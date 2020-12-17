The Chronicle hosted a holiday business meet-and-greet followed by a brief end-of-year prayer vigil on Dec. 11 at King Manor Museum in Jamaica.
At top left, Gabrielle Catalano of Domenick’s Pizza-Restaurant brought zeppoles and garlic knots. Next to her, J.C. Milholland takes a break from his table to do some holiday shopping, while at right, artist Tetteh Aawiah shows some of his wooden sculptures, which also have practical uses.
In the second row, Youth Officer Paul Faulk, left, Neighborhood Coordination Officer Kaitlyn Bazarewski and NCO Sgt. Erik Tarnok visit with Chronicle account Executive Ree Brinn while bookseller Tracy Gambles checks the arts and crafts from Heidi Schneider’s Occasional Crafts. At right, the Rev. Paulette Zimmerman, executive director of the AIDS Center of Queens County, offers a brief prayer.
In the third row, Gambles displays muticultural books for all ages. Next, Flame and Jason Fulgoni, representing the ACQC, offer information on everything from counseling to information on food pantries. At the next table, Michael Dorsainvic and Tiwana Smith show the handmade soaps and skin care products of Pink Sugar’s Gingerbread House, while Karen Alston shows masks with a message.
At right, Marvelle Williams of Jam Hut Restaurant and Heidi Schneider prepare to greet customers.
The NYPD’s 103rd Precinct and state Sen. Leroy Comrie supported the event. Andy Acevedo, manager of Starbucks on Sutphin Boulevard, provided free coffee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.