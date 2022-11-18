Three women were found stabbed to death in a home in Springfield Gardens Friday morning.
The victims, discovered inside 146-39 182 St., were 26, 46 and 57 years old, police said. They were discovered by a home health aide, an NYPD spokesperson said. Officers responded to a 911 call at about 10:40 a.m. The spokesperson could not say for sure if the aide made the call.
The victims all had stab wounds to the neck and were unconscious and unresponsive when discovered. EMS personnel declared them dead at the scene.
The case is developing and the investigation ongoing. The spokesperson said the police press office has not received any updates about it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.