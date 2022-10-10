Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of alleged vehicle-rummaging property thieves.
The NYPD is seeking three individuals in connection to a grand larceny pattern, taking place entirely within the confines of the 105th Precinct.
One individual is a man with a dark complexion and a medium build, who was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt with a picture on the front, a black surgical mask and black sneakers. Another is a man with medium complexion, long braided hair and a thin build, last seen wearing black track pants with white stripes down the side, a hooded gray track jacket with black stripes on the arms and black sneakers. A third is a husky woman with a dark complexion, last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black hood sweatshirt, a black surgical mask and black and pink sneakers.
The incidents took place over six weeks between the end of August and the beginning of this month, the most recent of which occurring last Wednesday.
The suspects allegedly first struck on the morning of Aug. 31, when at 2 a.m., a 60-year-old man reported his wallet was missing from his vehicle near 254th Street and 147th Street in Rosedale. Around 7:25 that morning, a 36-year-old man returned to his car in the vicinity of Edgewood Avenue and 231st Street in Brookville to discover his briefcase, containing $7,000 cash, three bank checks totaling $6,767, credit cards and an Apple MacBook 13, were missing.
About a month later, on Sept. 26, a 48-year-old woman reported her backpack containing a MacBook Pro and Apple Air Pods was missing from her vehicle near Caney Road and 243rd Street in Rosedale.
The next week, a 25-year-old woman reported to police on Oct. 2 that credit cards had been removed from her car in the vicinity of 146th Drive and 177th Street, near Springfield Park. She later discovered that the cards had been used to make $860 worth of purchases.
On Oct. 5, a 38-year-old woman returned to her car in the vicinity of 148th Avenue and Guy R. Brewer Boulevard, near JFK Airport, to find her laptop and wallet missing. She later discovered her credit cards had been used to make $261 worth of purchases at a Target on Staten Island.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
