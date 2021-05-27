No arrests had been made as of May 26 for a shooting that took place on May 19 in St. Albans just half a mile away from Roy Wilkins Park within the 113th Precinct, according to police.
“Three people were shot,” said an NYPD spokeswoman. “An 8-year-old was shot in the shoulder and taken to Jamaica Hospital.”
A male victim was identified as Tyshawn Moses, 39, the father of the boy, reported WABC. Moses was shot in the leg and foot, and taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, according to the NYPD.
“They are in stable condition,” according to the NYPD spokeswoman.
A third male, 57, was identified as Robin Rockford by WABC, and police say he is unrelated to the other victims.
“He was grazed in the leg,” according to the NYPD. “He refused medical attention at the scene.”
An unknown suspect shot multiple rounds of gunfire from a dark-colored sedan, as reported by WABC. The boy was transferred to Cohen Children’s Medical Center for more treatment.
Police do not know to which direction the vehicle fled.
Mayor de Blasio touched on the shooting during a press conference on May 20.
The incident, which took place at 119-37 178 St. at approximately 9:40 p.m., was one of several shootings that occurred across the city the night before. Four people were also shot in Brooklyn and Manhattan.
“Guns [are] coming from other states, particularly from the South up to New York City,” said de Blasio. “There is a chance the Congress will act and really start to cut off that supply of guns.”
A mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., has led to President Biden calling on the U.S. Senate to pass gun control bills, which have been adopted by Democrats in the House.
One bill would expand background checks to people who purchase weapons from people other than regular dealers via gun shows, over the internet or through private sales. Another bill would give the government 10 days, instead of three, to complete a federal background check before an individual can purchase a gun.
Citywide, shootings have gone up by 81.5 percent so far this year from 270 incidents to 490, an increase of 220 shootings from 2020, up to the third week of May. In the 113th Precinct there have been 10 shootings, no change from last year at this same time.
Anyone with information about Wednesday’s shooting may call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), visit nypdcrimestop pers.com, or text 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577, or go to @nypdtips on Twitter. Tips are confidential.
