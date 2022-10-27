Police have apprehended a third suspect in an August 2021 killing.
On Monday, 22-year-old Jaquan Alston was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 28-year-old Broderick Daniels. His arrest follows those of 22-year-old Nasiem Pearson in June and 21-year-old Kingsley Ruffin in August.
Daniels was found in the early morning of Aug. 31, 2021 in front of his Jamaica apartment building, located on 184th Street, with gunshot wounds to the torso. Police say the killing took place in the building’s vestibule.
The New York Daily News reported the shooting was the result of a gang dispute.
The NYPD press office did not respond to multiple requests for clarification on whether there were any more suspects still at large at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on nypd crimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577, or @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are confidential.
— Sean Okula
