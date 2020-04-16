Coronavirus was not the only factor that altered the usual course of the petition process for political campaigns in Queens this year.
Before the pandemic cut the petition process short, more state Senate and Assembly incumbents received general objections on their primary petitions than insurgent candidates.
Petition challenges have gained a reputation in Queens as a political maneuver that the Queens establishment uses to knock newcomers off the ballot with pro bono legal representation from the lawyers who run the Queens Democratic Party.
But this year, the general objections against the incumbent legislators served more to voice political grievances rather than as an attempt to eliminate anyone from the ballot.
While 10 objections were originally filed in March, only one Queens legislator has since decided to move forward in challenging her opponents’ petition signatures in the stage that would require a Board of Elections hearing.
General objections are more symbolic than tactical. Often more experienced political players don’t bother with general objections and decide to challenge a candidate only if they have specific ballot complaints.
But Sens. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park), Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) all received general challenges, as did Assemblymembers David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows), Ron Kim (D-Flushing) and Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven) all received general challenges. Of those objections, Sanders’ was the only one who filed specific complaints, but his objector filed them too late to go to court.
That’s not to say no one filed general petitions against challengers as well.
Albert Baldeo and Mahfuzul Islam who are challenging Weprin, Felicia Johnson who is challenging Sanders and Kenneth Chu who is challenging Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) all received petition challengers as well.
As the Queens Eagle reported, Rozic is the sole lawmaker who decided — in spite of the dangers of the coronavirus — to contest her opponent’s place on the June primary ballot, which will result in an in-person hearing before the Board of Elections.
Some objectors wanted to test the candidates’ dedication. Rockaway resident Ralph Charles filed objections against Johnson, who is challenging Sanders, and Tavia Blakely who is running for Assembly in the Rockaways because he wanted a rigorous vetting process.
“It’s just plain and simple. Are you serious about submitting petitions to do this or not?” asked Charles.
Other constituents raised objections in order to call attention to issues in their district.
George Guerra was one of three housing rights activists to file general objections against Comrie after they felt he had dismissed their campaign for additional housing reforms.
Guerra said Comrie had avoided meeting with his group, a coalition of tenant activists who have been protesting against Zara Realty and campaigning for a law to end major capital improvement rent increases.
When the activists finally tracked Comrie down, Guerra said that the senator dismissed their agenda and concerns about the Zara, a developer that is currently being sued by Attorney General Letitia James for predatory practices.
“He said to us, ‘I can live without your vote.’ Of course we don’t agree with him — we don’t want him to represent us in the Senate,” said Guerra. “We want someone to support us — to take care of us.”
Mahtab Kahn, speaking on behalf of his cousin Mohammed Kahn, another activist who filed an objection against Comrie, said that his rationale to file an objection was to get a message across to Comrie that his vote matters.
“It’s a good way to hold electeds accountable and get the message across,” Kahn said. “Our constituents are very concerned with what’s going on.”
Kahn added that they eventually decided not to move forward with the objections in part because of the threat of the coronavirus.
Comrie declined to comment on the objections or his run in with the activists.
