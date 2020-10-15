The Rev. William Armstead, pastor of the First Church of God in Christ in St. Albans, left, along with volunteers J.T. Williams and Benny Moorer here prepare to unload bread, produce and other groceries for the needy at the weekly food pantry run by the church every Thursday afternoon.
The food distribution center is located at 187-10 Baisley Blvd. Information on the food pantry and the church’s soup kitchen can be obtained by calling (718) 712-4831.
