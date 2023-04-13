Trailblazers of Southeast Queens were honored at a “Women Who Lead” networking event held by the Greater Jamaica Development Corp. last month at the Greater Nexus co-working space in Jamaica.
Justin Rodgers, president and CEO of GJDC, said the women help Jamaica to be a place that prospers as a destination to live, work and play.
“These women are great partners in our efforts to make Jamaica flourish,” Rodgers said in a statement. “From doing business here, to promoting economic development, to keeping our neighborhood safe, these women represent some of who are revitalizing this community.”
Celebrating above are Patricia Robinson, chief administrative officer of GJDC, left; Women Excelling in Business Award recipient Deborah Rojas of Deborah Rojas Architect & Planning; Community Impact Service Award recipient Sgt. Khadija Faison, of the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct Community Affairs; Remarkable Woman Award recipient Ebony Young, Queens deputy borough president; Leadership Excellence Award recipient Michelle Stoddart, vice president of community development at Resorts World Casino NYC; and Rodgers.
— Naeisha Rose
