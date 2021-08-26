Dawn Kelly, owner of the juice bar The Nourish Spot in Jamaica, was one of the vendors selected by Levy Restaurants, a major hospitality brand that operates the concessions at event venues like the Staples Center, the US Open and Forest Hills Stadium.
Kelly, an honoree for Borough President Donovan Richard’s Queens Shop Small initiative on July 30, who also helped the elected official kick off Black Business Month, which is August, was proud to be selected by Levy Restaurants as one of the vendors at the NYC Homecoming Week concert at Forest Hills on Aug. 20.
“It’s historic for us,” said Kelly about her 4-year-old business. “I never, ever had been in that venue before and I am a native New Yorker. Walking into that venue with my daughter as a Black female entrepreneur gave me all the feels too.”
Chris Giacalone, the vice president of hospitality and strategy at Levy, was happy to work with Kelly.
“We were lucky enough to find Dawn through a recommendation and once we explored what The Nourish Spot, and her great team, are doing it was a very easy decision for us to partner with her!” said Giacalone. “After we connected with Dawn her enthusiasm and passion for bringing healthy and nourishing food to her guests was too contagious to ignore. She brings a refreshing and tasty take that really helps enhance our food story.”
Kelly also picked up new customers along the way during the concert like Heather Hopkins, who raved on Instagram about The Nourish Spot’s strawberry banana slammer, which is a blend of the aforementioned fruits with coconut crème, almond milk and ice, according to the store’s menu.
“This was the best thing I ate at the Forest Hills Stadium,” said Hopkins in the post.
“We love partnering with entrepreneurs like Dawn Kelly and folks at The Nourish Spot because they are the embodiment of embracing and celebrating our local community,” said Giacalone.
Richards was proud to honor Kelly earlier this year.
“Owned and operated by entrepreneur Dawn Kelly, The Nourish Spot is more than just a healthy food store. It’s a place where our youth learn critical skills and our community unites. As Black Business Month begins Sunday, there’s no better place to launch #QueensShopsSmall,” tweeted Richards last month. “Queens’ small businesses are the anchors of our communities, each one with their own incredible story to tell.”
Kelly was one of the small businesses that participated in the Summer Youth Employment Program, which matches teens and young adults with entrepreneurs over the school break to gain work experience and learn new skills.
Kelly credits her recent partnership with being hands-on with her business and staying persistent, even during trying times like Covid-19. She feels blessed to have worked with Levy.
