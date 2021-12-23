The dream of the “Dean” of Southeast Queens politics, the late Archie Spigner, to have cleaner buses is closer to being realized.
On Dec. 14, MTA Acting Chairman Janno Lieber held a press conference at the Jamaica Bus Depot at 165-18 Tuskegee Airmen Way and announced that there will be a request for quotations in March 2022 to start the process of creating a zero-emission all-electric bus fleet projected for completion in less than five years, as well as improvements to the facility.
“It’s not about just buying zero-emission buses, we need to build the infrastructure to support them and we are going to start right here at the Jamaica Depot,” said Lieber. “We are going to open it right away, because right here in Jamaica, this is the future of our bus system.”
Once opened, the space will house 60 electric buses and will later have 500 overall, according to Lieber. At least eight will be operational during construction.
“This is exactly the type of investment that New York needs to be able to build back better at this critical moment,” said Lieber referring to President infrastructure plan.
Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which provides $9.8 billion in funds to improve transportation across the Empire State, means more capital project dollars for the MTA. There are plans to spend $1.1 billion not just on the fleet, but also by getting additional space for the facility from an underutilized space at York College and upgrading eight bus depots across the city with electric charging stations and amenities for workers.
“Transit itself can be even more of a positive contributor to fighting global climate change,” said Lieber. The MTA 2020 Capital Plan estimates that it will reduce 37,000 tons in carbon emissions with its bus purchases by 2024. By opting out of driving and taking the MTA, transit riders remove 17 million metric tons of carbon emissions from the air annually.
“We are serious about zero emission buses and the goal of being an all-electric fleet by 2040,” said Lieber. “President Biden’s historic infrastructure plan doubled the amount of grants available for zero-emission buses. The MTA intends to compete for every last dollar.”
The MTA accounts for 40 percent of all transit riders in the United States but receives only 15 or 16 percent of federal funds for transit, according to Lieber.
“I view buses as the leading edge of our transit equity agenda,” said the MTA chairman. “There are neighborhoods — there are a lot of them in Queens in which later development meant fewer subway development in Queens. There are a lot of neighborhoods right here where mass transit is only buses.”
Lieber is focused on prioritizing busways, bus lanes and utilizing transit cameras for ticketing private vehicles and delivery trucks in the aforementioned spaces to achieve the MTA’s goals of having more reliable and faster buses. That also includes Transit Signal Priority, which modifies traffic signal timing or phasing when transit vehicles are present.
Craig Cipriano, the acting president of NYC Transit, believes it is time to act by taking full advantage of the funds from the federal government to complete the fleet.
“With the considerable federal resources ... plus investments from the state, we expect to start purchasing exclusively all electric buses by 2028,” said Cipriano.
After the project begins, the depot will remain open as construction takes place at York College for a new depot, according to the transit president.
“In New York City, the majority of our buses are located in low- to moderate-income communities and transit bus routes run disproportionally throughout these neighborhoods,” said Cipriano.
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), who once served as an aide to Spigner and later succeeded him in the Council, was happy to realize his mentor’s dream.
“Councilmember Spigner was a former bus operator — he worked out of this depot,” said Comrie. “As councilmember he fought to get the original agreement — 30 years ago — to make this station happen so that it will be converted to reduce emissions in this area ... It’s going to be done.”
The depot will also include air conditioning, according to Comrie.
“There will be an opportunity for the employees here to have a level of comfort while they are waiting between heading buses,” he added. “I’m excited that this is going to be the first all-electric bus station.”
Comrie also thanked Lieber for his work to improve the nearby E and F subway lines with the use of communications-based train control, which uses a railway signaling system that makes use of telecommunications between the train and track equipment for faster service.
The senator also recognized Lieber for the Queens Bus Network Redesign Draft Plan, which was created to better integrate buses in the borough and create faster travel. A new draft plan will be released in early 2022.
The upgrades to the depot were long overdue, according to Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman.
“This is life changing for all the people who live in this neighborhood and for all the employees working here,” said Hyndman. “When we talk about climate change or environmental change, we are talking about our bodies ... I can’t wait to break ground to make sure this is done.”
Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), the former president of transit union ATU 1056 and a bus operator, took pride in helping to complete Spigner’s dream as he himself leaves office.
“Despite having the oldest fleet and the most antiquated depot in the entire city, you made it happen,” Miller said to bus drivers. “It’s going to be much larger, it’s going to be electric and there’s going to be clean air ... That’s just the start.”
Miller also pointed out that the buses are ergonomically designed for the comfort of the operators so that fewer will have conditions that lead to back or cervical surgeries.
The new buses will feature digital information screens to enhance customer experience, are quieter, have a range of up to 251 miles and will provide a smoother ride via its electric propulsion technology powered by a battery pack, according to the MTA.
Bus depots are often located in minority communities, according to Barbara Brown, the president of the Eastern Queens Alliance, a coalition of civic associations.
“We have been pushing for a sustainable Southeast Queens for a very long time,” said Brown. “Southeast Queens is an environmental injustice community ... so we are glad that we are getting down to zero-emissions.
