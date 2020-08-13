The Queens Chronicle and King Manor Museum will celebrate “The Jewels of Jamaica” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21 on the front lawn of the museum, located at 150-03 Jamaica Ave.
The aim is to invite the public in the community that boasts historic Rufus King Park to have a day out and learn about landmark institutions and longtime businesses that have left their imprints on Southeast Queens, such as the King Manor Museum, the Sutphin Boulevard Courthouse complex and others.
The rain date will be Friday, Aug. 28.
The museum, which has been closed to the public since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be accepting donations during the event.
King Manor was the family estate of Rufus King, an architect of the U.S. Constitution and one of the country’s first prominent abolitionists in the fight to end slavery.
Vendor spaces are still available for the celebration.
Anyone interested is asked to contact Ree Brinn either at (718) 669-0628 or by email at reeb@qchron.com.l
