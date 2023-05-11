As part of Mayor Adams’ $62 million capital redevelopment of Jamaica, a portion of funds will go to The Jamaica Street Seat.
On Jamaica Avenue, from 160th Street to Union Hall Street, additional pedestrian space, which includes planters, granite blocks, tables and chairs have been added to the corridor, according to the city Department of Transportation.
The new space takes up 4,500 square feet and will be the site for community programming from the newly formed Downtown Jamaica Business Improvement District.
There is one other location in Queens that is expected to have a pedestrian street space, Long Island City. That capital project will include thousands of square feet of high-quality pedestrian space to the perimeter of Court Square Park, which is located at Thomson and Jackson avenues, building on the ongoing redevelopment in the area. The initiative will also include a shared street along Court Square West.
— Naeisha Rose
