August is Black Business Month and Danielle Douglass, the president of Inspire Enterprise, has opened up registration for Level Up, The Black Business Owners Forum 2021, which will be held virtually on Oct. 14.
“Our purpose for Level Up, The Black Business Owners Forum 2021 is to provide small business owners knowledge, resources, and tools to expand their mindset and advance their skill set to engage and successfully fulfill more contracts,” said Laurelton resident Douglass over email. “My objective for the Forum is to provide answers to the questions that are critically important for every business owner.”
Douglass, who at Inspire Enterprise teaches entrepreneurs how to be chief executive officers of their organizations, has been coaching, training and educating people who want to be leaders since 2007.
Some of the forum’s objectives include how to get capital, how to sustain and grow a business, how to find new customers and how to tap into vitally needed resources to take a firm to the next level.
“I would like for the Forum to serve as a vehicle for business owners to network with the intention to build small business communities that will feel empowered to build their own economy through co-creation and sharing of ideas and resources,” said Douglass.
Entrepreneurs who are interested in streaming the BBOF2021, which is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, can register at whova.com/web/bbof_202110/.
