The Rochdale Senior Center on April 16 hosted its first virtual fashion exhibition, featuring colorful custom headwraps and matching masks designed by the seniors.
The nine members of the group, led by facilitator Anthonia Akinbola, a program coordinator for Infopower International, met virtually for five weeks as they planned, designed and crafted their fashionable creations.
