Jamaica has a new restaurant Downtown.
Teriyaki R Us, a Japanese and Asian fusion restaurant, which opened July 10, offers different teriyaki food combos of chicken, beef, shrimp, tofu and chicken, along with burritos, ramen noodle soup, sushi rolls, bento boxes and appetizers like spring rolls and shrimp tempura.
Located at 159-27 Jamaica Ave., the restaurant also has a variety of beverages, according to Jacky Liu, the manager.
“We make everything fresh,” Liu told the Chronicle. “We have taro milk tea, Thai milk tea and the passion lover drink.”
The eatery also serves green tea, black tea and lemonade.
Liu said that his boss, Ostin Joseph, toured the area and saw that there was a lot of fast-food places there and figured the Jamaica community might be tired of chains McDonalds and Wendy’s.
“We try to give the people only fresh stuff, something that you won’t get from those big franchises,” Liu said.
Since opening, the manager said, the business has received thousands of customers including lots of returning ones.
People can get miso soup or lemonade for as low as $2.99 and most of the food options are less than $15.
“Our goal is to always to provide fresh made food at a reasonable price,” Liu added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.