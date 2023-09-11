With booming chants of “No tents, no migrants,” protesters’ voices brought thunder to accompany the dark clouds at a rally against the migrant tent city on Creedmoor Psychiatric Center’s campus in Queens Village on Friday.
Nearly 150 people gathered outside the playground of PS 18 at Hillside Avenue and Avenue C across the street from the tent city, which houses over 1,000 migrant men.
Located near PS 18, Martin Van Buren High School and Parsons Preschool, the tent city was met with hostility since Mayor Adams confirmed plans for it in July — a protest of about 100 people took place the day after the announcement.
Opponents retained momentum at Friday’s rally, with their shouts of “No tent city, we say no” and various signs with phrases such as “Stop the Illegal Alien Invasion” and “Eric Adams 1-Term Mayor.”
One attendee shouted, “if you don’t stop the flow at the border, you’re accomplishing nothing” as he arrived in the midst of a speech and was promptly told that “one person speaks at a time.”
That did not stop him from interrupting Hollis Hills resident and NYC Department of Education teacher Carin Bail, who said she attended the rally to advocate for children, not to fight against migrants.
“She’s a liberal, she said the migrants aren’t the problem. Are you f---ing kidding me? If they weren’t here, we wouldn’t be here,” he shouted, drowning out Bail’s attempts to speak. When another attendee urged everyone to respect speakers, he said, “You gotta give respect to get respect,” while someone else shouted “Shut up and listen.” When confronted by another attendee, he said she “need[s] to get out of [his] face.”
Before the interruption, Bail said the influx of new students into public schools would cost the city $576 million and cause budget cuts to essential resources for students. Roars of “Close the border” interrupted her suggestion to reach out to elected officials to find a solution.
Similar sentiments arose among those who did not speak on the megaphone. One attendee referred to migrants as “thieving rats,” and another suggested to “go at them ourselves.”
Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa’s arrival only heightened the crowd’s energy, as attendees chanted his name and said, “The mayor is here.”
Sliwa, who was one of 13 people arrested outside Creedmoor at another protest last month, said the charges were dismissed because police from the precinct “wrote it up the wrong way.” He encouraged a round of applause, saying “You know they did that on purpose to help us.”
“Tell [migrants] every time you see them, ‘Why don’t you ask to go to Manhattan?’ They give you free hotel rooms. You’ll be in Times Square, Grand Central. The people of Eastern Queens do not want you here,” he said, eliciting more chants of “no tents, no migrants.”
Sliwa also criticized Adams, saying that the man who beat him for mayor in 2021 attended a fashion show “while he is destroying neighborhood after neighborhood after neighborhood.”
“If you don’t want to do the job, move aside, I’m the mayor in exile on the island of Manhattan. I’ll take over and you can spend all your time at fashion shows and nightclubs,” he said.
Tensions ran high even before the rally began. One attendee said on the megaphone that migrants are “coming after your jobs” and should not receive work authorizations because that would allow them to vote.
Others, like George Paul, declining to give his last name, held a different view. He applauded migrants who are “hustling” to earn a living but said many of them were told everything is free in the United States.
He said the only solution is to close the border because the influx of migrants will cause an economic recession, resulting in higher taxes and budget cuts for city services.
Mayor Adams announced cuts to city spending on Saturday, stating that the migrant crisis would cost $12 billion over three fiscal years.
With an “Americans Before Migrants” sign in tow, Brad Solomon said the steady influx of migrants puts a strain on the city’s resources and protesters simply want to “protect our city.” He urged Adams to close the city’s borders and “send these buses back.”
“Even the mayor says now that this is going to sink our city, and we love our city,” Soloman said. “We’re not against any race or anything, it’s just about these unknown people. They’re dumping them in residential areas. Unsupervised, unvetted and it’s a dangerous situation.”
One parent who wished to remain anonymous said she doesn’t want to send her daughter to college on the bus with the men housed at Creedmoor.
“It doesn’t matter if they’re migrants, I don’t want a thousand men,” she told the Chronicle.
“A lot of people say don’t let them come. They shouldn’t be able to come ahead of the people who are waiting ... and I definitely don’t think that they should get more things than we get. I want somebody to pay my rent.”
Aside from having schools nearby, the Creedmoor campus houses the Services Now for Adult Persons senior center on Winchester Boulevard.
A member of SNAP who wished to remain anonymous said seniors are afraid to come outside because they “don’t know who these people are.” She said it would be a “different story” if the tent city housed women and children instead of men, who she said “[sit] around here smoking pot” during the day.
“There are no children in the park anymore. The park is empty because the parents are afraid to let their children come here.”
“I don’t know how the mayor in his mind thinks this is a good idea to have migrants where the schools and all these young kids [are] playing baseball,” Paul Busciolano, vice president of the Howard Beach Queens Village Bellerose Athletic Association, said.
Some lawmakers likewise oppose housing migrants at Creedmoor. At the time it was confirmed as a potential site, eight elected officials released a joint statement that declared Eastern Queens a “transit desert” that renders essential services inaccessible to migrants and called for federal resources to address the crisis. Included in the statement were Councilwomen Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) and Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), along with Assemblymen Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside), David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) and Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) and state Sens. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing), John Liu (D-Bayside) and Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans).
Congressman George Santos (R-Nassau, Queens) said he came to Friday’s rally to show his support.
