The Queens Comprehensive Perinatal Council located in St. Albans now provides doula services for teen moms — adding to a slew of services it offers young people.
“A doula is a person in the community who is knowledgeable about prenatal, labor and postpartum symptoms of birth,” QCPC Deputy Director Breanna Watson said. “What they do is provide comfort measures, education measures and empowerment — also advocacy for teen moms ... they advocate for the mom throughout the whole birth process.”
QCPC, located at 200-29 Linden Blvd., is a nonprofit that provides support primarily to 13- to 19-year-old Latina and Black women who live in one of the nine neighborhoods and 11 ZIP codes that have the highest teenage pregnancy rates in Queens, according to data from the state’s Department of Health in 2016.
In Southeast Queens the neighborhoods with the most teen pregnancies were Cambria Heights (11411), Jamaica (11432, 11434), St. Albans (11412), Springfield Gardens (11413), South Jamaica (11433) and South Ozone Park (11435, 11436). On the Rockaway Peninsula, Arverne (11692), Far Rockaway (11691) and Rockaway Beach (11693) also had high teen pregnancy rates in the Big Apple.
“Our teens in Southeast Queens and the Rockaway Peninsula are the most afflicted with teen pregnancy,” said Watson. “That speaks to the access and education that our teen moms don’t quite have over in these regions, so the TEEN Support Project tries to help dispel some of those disparities. That is really the objective of our program.”
Mothers in the Teen Educational Enrichment Network Support Project have a case coordinator who helps them to access resources. They receive incentives for participating in workshops, gifts for Mother’s Day for them and their babies and transportation to the office for in-person visits.
“We provide case management, educational workshops and a slew of enhanced services, including the doula program right now,” said Watson. “We want to prevent a rapid repeat pregnancy, which is a pregnancy that occurs within two years of the first pregnancy for a teen mom.”
A rapid repeat pregnancy comes with psychosocial consequences for a teen mom, according to Watson.
“That means a higher dropout rate among teen parents, especially teen moms, and they are less likely to maintain one job or to pursue a long-standing career,” said Watson. “That is often the result of them not being able to complete their education on time.”
The program also has a support system for teen dads and provides mental health resources for teens.
There are more initiatives nowadays to help underserved communities than when QCPC was founded 33 years ago, according to Watson, but there is still more that needs to be done to close the gap in sex education for minority women in Southeast Queens and the Rockaway Peninsula.
The city’s Department of Education has the LYFE program, which offers teen parents free early childhood education to their children to help them graduate high school. The agency also has the Pathways to Graduation initiative, which has free classes at over 90 locations to help students earn their high school equivalency diploma.
“While there is improvement, there are still historical ramifications,” said Watson. “We see this in a lot of areas of public health. We see this in infectious disease and chronic disease as well. Teen pregnancy is not resistant to that. It really has to do with the social and historical determinants of health that lead to inequity of access to birth control, sexual health education and a teen mom needs to know about using birth control effectively.”
The Support Project also informs teens about sexually transmitted infections, sexually transmitted diseases and proper birth control methods while on workforce development, it pushes them to set training goals for new skills and offers academic resources.
Outside of the community resources, the teen moms also have home visits as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecology because those result in less social isolation for the new mother and help prepare children for a more successful life, according to the AAP.
QCPC’s AIM 4 Teen Moms initiative has empowerment sessions and activities designed to enable mothers to achieve self-efficacy, set professional goals and recognize abusive relationships. Birth spacing, family planning, safe sleep practices and best parenting methods are also taught.
Cultural factors are also at play with the lack of sexual education among minority teens, according to Watson.
“Our communities are largely Afro-Caribbean and Hispanic and the onset of sexual activity at an early age is stigmatized in households,” said Watson. “Teens aren’t aware that they can access birth control or sexual education without parental consent; therefore, they hesitate to access those resources.”
To learn more about QCPC, the LYFE program or Pathways to Graduation visit qcpc.org, lyfenyc.org or p2g.nyc.
“There is a lack of information and a surplus of misinformation,” said Watson, and QCPC wants to be a source of facts and guidance.
