A couple was indicted by a grand jury on June 17 allegedly for sex trafficking a 16-year-old throughout November 2020 in Queens, New Jersey and North Carolina, and now each faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
In early November 2020, Shaneya “China” James, 34, met the victim and allegedly bought her clothes, shoes and a cell phone to urge the teen into prostituting herself in New Jersey daily for $500 with strangers in partnership with Jamel “Tiny Biz” Whittingham, 32, acting as an additional pimp, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office. Once in New Jersey, the teen allegedly had sex for cash, which was handed over to James, and the couple coerced the 16-year-old into making more money from the clients they had arranged for her to have intercourse with or face starvation.
On Nov. 16, 2020, James allegedly took the teen to the JFK Inn Hotel, which is one mile from John F. Kennedy International Airport near the Belt Parkway at 154-10 South Conduit Ave. between Springfield Gardens and Brookville, for more sexual encounters, according to the QDA’s office.The teen was then allegedly sent to motels in North Carolina around Nov. 25, 2020 and made to work there, at which point the 16-year-old expressed that she no longer wanted to prostitute herself, but was told she owed the couple money and had to continue.
The couple then allegedly deserted her in East New York, Brooklyn, and once James became aware of a warrant for her arrest, she fled to Annapolis, Md., according to the QDA’s office.
On June 15, Whittingham was apprehended at a hotel in Queens and James was extradited back to New York. They both were arraigned on June 17 and each was indicted by a grand jury for sex trafficking of a child, sex trafficking, compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.
“The two defendants in this case used a teenager below the age of consent to enrich themselves,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. “The female defendant has been transported back to New York after fleeing the state and the male defendant was recently apprehended here in Queens.”
The NYPD Vice Enforcement Human Trafficking Division investigated the case and the QDA’s Human Trafficking Bureau is prosecuting the case, according Katz’s office.
Katz said, “Sadly, this is yet another example of why I created a Human Trafficking Bureau when I became DA.”
In May 2020, Katz announced the formation of the bureau. Stopping sex traffickers was one of her promises on the campaign trail in 2019.
Along with prosecuting human trafficking, the bureau also prosecutes labor abuse regardless of the victims’ immigration status and connects survivors from both camps with services, support and tools for social, legal and immigration help, according to the QDA’s office.
The Human Trafficking Bureau falls under the QDA’s Investigation Division and can be reached by phone at (718) 286-6548 or via email at HumanTrafficking@queens da.org.
