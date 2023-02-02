A teenager was allegedly assaulted and robbed of nearly $4,000 worth of items in Cambria Heights, Jan. 22.
The 17-year-old was walking in the vicinity of Springfield Boulevard and 115th Avenue at approximately 6:30 p.m., when two men started to chase him — one with a gold club and the other with a firearm, according to authorities.
The suspects forcibly removed the young man’s jacket, sneakers, jeans and cell phone, then fled north on Nashville Boulevard on foot, police added.
As of press time, police did not have any additional details on the suspects or their whereabouts, according to an NYPD spokesman.
The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two suspects, seen at right.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or text 274637 (CRIMES).
— Naeisha Rose
