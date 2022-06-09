School’s out for one teacher who was arrested last Thursday and charged with sexual abuse, aggravated harassment and acting in a manner injurious to a child under the age of 17, according to the NYPD.
Shannon Hall, 31, of South Jamaica, a teacher at the Gateway to the Sciences High School in Jamaica Hills, was arraigned June 3 for allegedly forcibly touching a 14-year-old student and threatening a 16-year-old student, to whom he sent several inappropriate text messages last month, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office.
One text sent to the 16-year-old on May 24 allegedly from Hall said, “I want to be with you.” The same day, the teacher apologized about the message and said he was drunk when he sent it, according to the DA’s Office. But the following day, the defendant allegedly told the teen victim via text he was jealous of her and a male student and that she should look out for him the way that he looks out for her.
When the victim asked what he meant, Hall allegedly said he wanted to kiss her, smoke with her and have sex with her, according to the DA’s Office. After sending the other round of messages, the defendant allegedly threatened the 16-year-old, saying if she shared with anyone what he said that she would be dead.
On May 25, Hall also allegedly grabbed and squeezed the breast of the 14-year-old victim inside his classroom, added the DA’s Office.
“As parents, each day we drop our children at school, and entrust their care and custody to teachers, whom we expect to be our surrogates in every regard,” Katz said via a prepared statement. “It shocks the conscience to believe that a person in a professional capacity, charged with a child’s welfare, would exploit his position of authority and trust, and as alleged, endanger a child’s welfare and engage in aggravated harassment and sexual abuse with students.”
If convicted, Hall faces up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine on each charge, according to the DA’s Office. He is to return to Queens Criminal Court on June 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.