Public resources, government involvement, green space, education and public safety were just a few of the topics discussed at a virtual Community Board 13 meeting late last month.
One of the speakers at the Jan. 24 event providing information about public resources was U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks’ (D-Nassau, Queens) deputy chief of staff Nathaniel Hezekiah.
“I want to make sure that individuals who were affected by Covid, more specifically homeowners, can specifically take advantage of the New York State Homeowner’s Assistance Fund,” said Hezekiah.
Homeowners can apply for the fund by going to nyhomeownerfund.org or by calling (844) 766-9423, he added.
People still seeking health insurance can visit nystateofhealth.ny.gov or call (855) 355-5777, according to the chief of staff.
“Last, but not least, you can order Covid tests from the federal government,” said Hezekiah.
To apply for the Covid tests visit the website covidtest.org.
“For individuals who live in multi-family dwellings, I know there have been some issues that you are experiencing from applying for this through the website,” said Hezekaih.
People in multifamily homes struggling to obtain a kit should go to covidtest.gov. or call (800) 232-2333, added Hezekiah. Further questions can be directed to Hezekiah by calling (718) 725-6000.
State Sen. John Liu’s (D-Bayside) Chief of Staff Akshar Patel shared information about the Eastern Queens Can Food Drive, which will be collecting goods until Feb. 7 and distributing them on Feb. 10 at 12 p.m.
The cans will be distributed at the Desi Senior Center at the Jamaica Muslim Center at 85-37 JMC Way in Jamaica, according to Patel. Suggested items include rice, black beans, canned vegetables, powdered milk, cereal (hot or cold), peanut butter, canned fruit and pasta.
The food drive is in conjunction with Borough President Donovan Richards, state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-Saint Albans), and Assemblymembers Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), Nily Rozic (D-Flushing) and David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows). For more information about the food drive, contact Weprin at (718) 454-3027 or go to his office at 185-06 Union Turnpike in Fresh Meadows.
Comrie’s District Director Ari Inniss provided more information about obtaining masks.
“We have from the senator’s office ‘Mask up Mondays,’” said Inniss. “Every Monday you can stop by the office and receive a box of surgical medical masks per household.”
Comrie’s office is located at 113-43 Farmers Blvd. in St. Albans.
The senator has also established a Youth Policy Cabinet with the nonprofit Project NextGen to help youths and young adults between the ages of 14 and 22 years old involved in government, according to Inniss.
To learn more email contact@projnextgen.org.
“It deals with civic engagement and participation in politics,” she said.
An item on the agenda for the CB 13 Parks and Environment Committee Chairwoman Fay Hill was a proposed community garden in Brookville.
“There is a street bed at 149th Avenue and Springfield Lane,” said Hill. “It’s for the creation of community space, a garden with shrubs, flowers, stone paths and it will be maintained by the Eastern Queens Alliance along with community volunteers.”
The purpose of the garden is to beautify the space, which is at a dead end road and is adjacent to the backyards of several homes.
The EQA is a federation of civic groups from Southeast and Eastern Queens.
“They have a leadership group, a youth group and community volunteers,” said Hill. “The garden would enhance ... and certainly improve the neighborhood. Right now it is an eyesore.”
CB13’s Youth, Education and Libraries vice chairwoman, Lorraine Gitten-Bridges, shared her impression of the news schools chancellor, David Banks, who had toured different neighborhoods and schools after his appointment to the role by Mayor Adams.
“He has been making his rounds,” said Gitten-Bridges. “His tour to engage parents has been so far, so good. He has been really trying to show the parents that he ... won’t make a decision and then let them know afterwards.”
Banks is expected to visit School District 28 Feb. 7.
“If he is going to other districts we may want to put in a bid for ours as well,” said Gitten-Bridges.
CB 13’s Public Safety and Youth, Education and Libraries committees will partner up on Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. for a rescheduled meeting about human trafficking.
“We had a presentation about human trafficking last year and the one piece that we didn’t have was youth awareness,” said Public Safety Chairman Michael O’Keefe.
Richard Hellenbrecht, the CB 13 first vice chair, brought to the attention of the board that fliers were going around, supposedly from an officer and firefighter of local police and fire departments, saying people were going door-to-door giving away surgical masks laced with chemicals.
“I called Sgt. Epps and he said,’ they are actually ‘totally not true,’” said Hellenbrecht. “I keep getting this message from people, but I wanted to let folks know that it not true.”
