Jamaica Avenue was a ghost town Tuesday night, top, as the clock struck 8 p.m., the new curfew ordered by the city in an attempt to quell violent protesting and looting. The previous curfew had been 11 p.m.
Thirteen hours later, above, workers on Wednesday morning boarded up the Kids Foot Locker store at 164-15 Jamaica Ave. while others across the street did the same at the regular Foot Locker store.
Down the street, the Snipes footwear store at 161-01 Jamaica Ave., which was partially boarded up earlier in the week, was fully enclosed on the ground floor on Wednesday morning. The building housing Burlington Coat Factory and other shops at 160-08 Jamaica Ave. also was boarded up.
— Michael Gannon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.