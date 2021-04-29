Habeebh Sylla, a graduating senior at August Martin High School in Jamaica, has been named the 2021 recipient of the Michael Arthur Clarke Foundation Scholarship. She will attend Emerson College in Boston in the fall.
The scholarship is for students pursuing a career in journalism, English or the media. Michael Arthur Clarke, a native of Laurelton, was a freelance television news cameraman who worked for WABC-TV, WNBC-TV and NY 1. He covered such stories as the 9/11 attacks and the crash of American Airlines flight 587 in Belle Harbor. He was 28 when he was murdered in 2002.
Due to the impact of Covid-19, this year’s award was doubled to $2,000.
