The NYPD’s 103rd Precinct has been active on the quality-of-life beat.
At top, the precinct’s neighborhood coordination officers, responding to residents’ complaints, got an allegedly problematic vendor cart towed away from the Jamaica Center commercial district on July 22.
Above, an officer on routine patrol days earlier arrested a sidewalk vendor who allegedly was offering more than 100 items of counterfeit merchandise for sale at the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and 165th Street.
The merchandise was seized.
