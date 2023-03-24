Swastika vandal strikes six times in Forest Hills

Police have released a photo of the person wanted for a series of swastikas that have been etched into sidewalks at six locations in Forest Hills between March 18 and 22.
One of the sites was the Reform Temple of Forest Hills synagogue.
Police are investigating the incidents as an aggravated harassment pattern.
The first incident took place at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, right outside the 112th Precinct stationhouse at 68-40 Austin St. Police said the vandal used an object to scratch two anti-Semitic symbols into the cement in front of the location.
The next two incidents were discovered less than an hour apart on the evening of Monday, March 20.
At approximately 9:20, it was discovered that an unknown individual approached Stephen A. Halsey Junior High School, located at 65-55 102 St., and again used an object to scratch two anti-Semitic symbols into the concrete.
Just after 10 p.m. it was discovered that one swastika had been left in front of a residential building at 110-11 Queens Blvd.
The fourth incident was discovered Tuesday, March 21, at approximately 9 a.m. in front in front of a residential building, located at 112-20 72 Drive.
The vandalism at the synagogue was discovered at 1:53 p.m. on March 22.
The sixth incident was discovered less than 90 minutes later at a residential building located at 63-74 Austin Street.
The suspect is described as a male with a medium complexion and slim build, last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and sneakers.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
