The Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District will give away holiday meals to go from 3 to 6 p.m. while supplies last on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24.
Distribution will take place in front of 90-67 Sutphin Blvd. The event is made possible through the cooperation of Sutphin Boulevard BID partners and BID member Robin Eshaghpour.
The event also will honor Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Borough President Donovan Richards, state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and Deputy Inspector Vincent Tavalaro, commanding officer of the NYPD’s 113th Precinct.
Volunteers also are being sought. Anyone seeking further information on the giveaway is asked to go online at sutphinblvdbid.org.
