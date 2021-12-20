Suspects wanted in Rochdale shooting

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two male suspects wanted in connection with a shooting that took place on Dec. 18 at approximately 3:30 p.m. that involved three victims in Rochdale, which is within the 113 Precinct.
The victims included two 29-year-old males, one who suffered a gunshot wound to the head and the other who was shot in the back, and a third 31-year-old male who was also shot in the back, according to a police spokesperson. All three victims were sent to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and have been in stable condition since Dec. 19.
In the afternoon in question, the suspects — dressed in dark clothes — approached the vehicle the victims were sitting in outside the shopping center at 165-02 Baisley Blvd. One brandished a firearm and shot at the vehicle multiple times. The assailants then fled in a red 2012 Ford Focus with the New York license plate KRM9614 heading towards Guy R. Brewer Blvd.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
