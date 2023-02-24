Suspect wanted in teen robbery: NYPD

Police are still on the lookout for a man who held a car service driver at knifepoint in Jamaica on Monday evening and robbed the teen of $400.
The unidentified suspect requested car service on Feb. 20 at approximately 7:15 p.m. in front of a residence located at 88-18 179 St. Once the 19-year-old driver arrived, the man brandished a knife and forcibly removed cash from the victim. The teenager was not injured in the robbery, according to authorities.
An NYPD spokesman told the Chronicle that the department did not have the name of the car service that was used.
Police are requesting the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the attached photo and surveillance footage video.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
