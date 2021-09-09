Nearly two years after the shooting death of Aamir Griffin, 14, on Oct. 26, 2019, a reputed Money World gang member could face up to 25 years in prison for the youth’s alleged slaying.
Sean Brown, 18, of Jamaica was indicted on Sept. 8 for murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office. As Aamir was playing basketball around 8 p.m. on the night in question at the Baisley Park Houses, a housing project in South Jamaica, Brown allegedly was nearby at Foch Boulevard seeking out a rival gang member, whom he mistook the teenager for and fired three shots from a .380-caliber firearm.
One of the bullets pierced the 14-year-old’s upper chest and hit both his lungs, according to Katz’s office. Aamir was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he died.
“Aamir Griffin was a child of New York City, a kid who was loved and taken much too soon by the kind of senseless gun violence we fight against every hour of every day. Nothing could erase the pain of Aamir’s murder nearly two years ago,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.
Surveillance video footage allegedly depicts the defendant running shortly after the shots were fired and then entering a deli, then the home of another reputed Money World gang member, according to Katz’s office. The footage allegedly picks up Brown saying, “I seen that n --- a, I hit him. That n --- a drop.”
After the shooting, Brown allegedly fled to Los Angeles, according to ABC News. He was arrested in August and extradited back to New York on Sept. 4.
“Our NYPD investigators and our partners in the Queens District Attorney’s office never forget or give up and today we have an indictment that offers one measure of justice,” said Shea.
Earlier this year, Aamir was honored at the NYPD’s Love All, Hate No One Project, which was hosted by Det. Tanya Duhaney of Patrol Borough Queens South. The court, located at 116-80 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. was repainted and a basketball tournament was held to reclaim the space for other youths that live at the Baisley Park Houses.
“At the bare minimum, when our kids go to the park, families should know they are coming home,” said Katz. “Death by gun violence is always heartbreaking. The death of Aamir Griffin hit our community particularly hard. A promising young student and athlete whose life was tragically cut short, Aamir Griffin was the unintended victim. His family and friends are still reeling from his killing. After a thorough investigation, the alleged killer now faces justice in our Courts.”
