Suspect in pawnshop murder arrested

After a two-month search, police on Wednesday arrested a suspect for the March 28 attack, of a Jamaica pawnshop owner, which was later upgraded to murder.
Rondolfo Lopez-Portillo of Jamaica was charged with the murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon, according to an NYPD spokesman, who said that the suspect was arrested on May 18 after fleeing to Maryland.
Based on surveillance footage and information from witnesses, Lopez-Portillo allegedly struck Arasb “Ross” Shoughi, 60, of Jamaica Estates numerous times in the head with a metal object and removed a necklace and ring from the victim, according to a deposition from Det. Derek Webber of the 103rd Precinct. The suspect then proceeded to steal various objects from the store, located at 178-22 Jamaica Ave.
The alleged suspect can be seen striking the victim, who is on the ground at the start of the footage, for at least seven minutes.
Shoughi, who suffered severe head trauma from the attack, was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, according to police. On April 17, the city Chief Medical Examiner Julien Laor said that Shoughi died from blunt force trauma to the head because of the attack.
The Queens Chronicle reached out to Lopez-Portillo’s defense attorney David Strachan, but did not get a response at the time of publication.
On March 28, the victim’s daughter, Brittany Shoughi started at GoFundMe for $150,000, which went toward regular life expenses for the family, as her father was the main provider and later a funeral.
“Ross was unexpectedly taken from his family,” said Brittany. “Ross was full of life; he radiated positivity, joy, and love. He went above and beyond to make those he loved know he was there for them — never expecting anything in return. His loss is an unfathomable tragedy that his loved ones and community will struggle with for years to come.”
As of May 19, $31,859 was raised for the Shoughi family. To support the fundraiser visit gofundme.com/f/the-shoughi-family.
