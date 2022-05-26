After a two-month search, police on Wednesday arrested a suspect for the March 28 attack on a Jamaica pawnshop owner, which was later upgraded to murder.
Rondolfo Lopez-Portillo of Jamaica was charged with murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon, according to an NYPD spokesman, who said on May 18 that the suspect was arrested after fleeing to Maryland.
The suspect was apprehended on May 5 in Maryland and extradited back to New York on May 18, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office.
Based on surveillance footage and information from witnesses, Lopez-Portillo allegedly struck Arasb “Ross” Shoughi, 60, of Jamaica Estates numerous times in the head with a metal object and removed a necklace and ring from the victim, according to a deposition from Det. Derek Webber of the 103rd Precinct. The suspect then proceeded to steal various objects from the store, located at 178-22 Jamaica Ave.
The suspect can be seen striking the victim, who is on the ground at the start of the footage, for at least seven minutes.
Katz called the broad daylight attack merciless.
“As alleged, the defendant perpetrated a shocking act of violence,” Katz said in a prepared statement. “Brutal lawlessness affecting our local business owners will never go unanswered. The defendant is now in custody and will be held to account for this horrific crime.”
If convicted, Lopez-Portillo, 47, could face 25 years to life in prison, according to the DA’s Office. He is set to return to court May 20.
Shoughi, who suffered severe head trauma from the attack, was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, according to police. On April 17, city Chief Medical Examiner Julien Laor said that Shoughi died from blunt force trauma to the head because of the attack.
The Queens Chronicle reached out to Lopez-Portillo’s defense attorney, David Strachan, but did not get a response by the time of publication.
On March 28, the victim’s daughter, Brittany Shoughi started at GoFundMe seeking $150,000, to go toward a funeral as well as regular life expenses for the family, as her father was the main provider.
“Ross was unexpectedly taken from his family,” said Brittany. “Ross was full of life; he radiated positivity, joy, and love. He went above and beyond to make those he loved know he was there for them — never expecting anything in return. His loss is an unfathomable tragedy that his loved ones and community will struggle with for years to come.”
As of Wednesday, $31,859 had been raised for the family. To support the fundraiser visit gofundme.com/f/the-shoughi-family.
