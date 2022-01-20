The Port Authority Police Department arrested and charged Mohamed Hassanain, 21, with a hate crime Jan. 13 for allegedly attacking a Sikh Indian man whose turban he tried to pull off 10 days earlier in Jamaica at Terminal 4 within John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Hassanain was charged with assault as a hate crime, assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The Sikh Coalition, a national organization that works to protect people of the Sikh faith, the fourth-largest religion in India behind Hinduism, Islam and Christianity, according to data from the Pew Research Center — said the defendant was heard shouting “go back to your country” and “turbaned people” in a derogatory manner.
“We are grateful to the Port Authority Police Department ... for their prompt action on this case, and for recognizing that the attack on Mr. Singh included clear anti-Sikh bias,” said Sikh Coalition Legal Director Amrith Kaur Aakre in a statement.
Anti-Sikh hate crimes increased by 82 percent from 49 to 89 from 2019 to 2020, according to statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation compiled by the Sikh Coalition.
There were nine religiously motivated hate crimes across the city in 2021 and 12 in 2020, according to the NYPD. Those numbers were not broken down by religion.
“I am thankful to law enforcement, the Sikh Coalition, and all those in the community who have offered their strength in this difficult time,” said the victim, who would only go by Mr. Singh. “No one should experience what I did — but if they do, I hope they receive the same overwhelming amount of support and quick, professional action by the authorities in response.”
On the day in question, the defendant said he came to the airport to pick up his girlfriend and that the victim, a cab driver, cursed at him, according to the criminal complaint from the DA’s Office.
“I threw a punch and cursed at him,” Hassanain said, according to the complaint.
Hassanian later identified himself in a video punching Mr. Singh, the complaint says. The victim said that during the verbal dispute, the defendant punched him in the face and body several times, causing the turban to fall off from his head and causing him pain in the chest and arms
Singh was later sent to an area hospital.
Sharing his support for Singh was Mayor Adams.
“We are saying in New York, a place of diversity of religion ... this is a place where you must be protected and comfortable to live in peace and harmony,” said Adams, who attended a meeting with the religious community at the Sikh gurdwara in South Richmond Hill on Jan. 16.
Also in attendance at the Gurudwara (Sikh place of worship), located at 95-30 118 St., was City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica).
“The attack on Mr. Singh at JFK Airport earlier this month was simply reprehensible. Hate has no place in New York City and we need to come together as New Yorkers,” Adams later told the Chronicle via email. “The person suspected of attacking Mr. Singh has been arrested and charged with assault, and it is critical that there be accountability for this shameful act.”
She also posted via social media that “our beautiful and vibrant Sikh community is key to New York City’s diversity and greatness.”
Alongside the speaker and the mayor was Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), the daughter of Indian immigrants and the first Indian-American woman elected to a statewide office in New York.
“I endorsed Eric Adams for Mayor outside of the Sikh Gurdwara with the dhol drums playing through Richmond Hill,” said Rajkumar via email. “It was an incredible homecoming when he returned to the Gurdwara this Sunday for the first time as Mayor. I have officially named him the ‘Punjabi Mayor.’ In particular, his swift and proactive response to the hate crimes against members of our community is the best response of any Chief Executive in recent memory. I look forward to continuing to partner with him to end hate crimes and to lift up the Sikh-American community.”
Punjab is the region of India known for its Sikh community, according to Rajkumar’s office. The assemblywoman proudly represents one of the largest Sikh communities in the country, with Richmond Hill often dubbed the “Sikh Capital of the United States.”
Rajkumar sponsored and got passed a resolution whereby New York State will officially recognize April as Punjabi Awareness Month.
Hassanain faces up to a year in prison, but the hate crime element could add to that sentence, according to the DA’s Office.
