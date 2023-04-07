Police have arrested a suspect in Wednesday’s shooting of a cop in Jamaica.
Speaking at a briefing Friday morning at the 103rd Precinct, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said police arrested Devin Spraggins, 22, at a residence on Bronx Boulevard in the Bronx on Thursday night. Spraggins is a transient who bounced around, Essig said, and lived on 93rd Avenue in Queens but also spent time at a home on 215th Street.
That’s where he went after the shooting, the chief said, before he continued on to the Bronx.
Officers with a number of bureaus carried out the investigation to identify and find Spraggins after the shooting of rookie Officer Brett Boller, also 22, on 161st Street in Jamaica, Essig said.
“I think any police officer just feels that rush to get out there and help and do what they can, and in this case particularly the amazing work the Detectives Bureau did and the force investigation to put this together in such a short period of time. It’s difficult to describe an incident when you hear ‘officer shot.’ There’s just so many emotions that go through you when that happens.”
Essig noted that Boller’s father is NYPD Inspector Don Boller, with whom he said he has worked for 15 years. He said he had spoken last night with the elder Boller, who was not surprised to learn of the quick arrest and has his attention focused on his son’s recovery.
The younger Boller was shot in the hip by a man alleged to be Spraggins during a struggle Wednesday afternoon in front of 90-23 161 St.
Spraggins was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon and disruption of governmental administration, Essig said.
Police recovered a 9mm pistol that forensics investigators will check to see if it matches up with a shell casing found at the scene of the shooting, he said.
Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell started off the briefing Friday and said Boller is recovering. She also praised investigators for their quick work on the case, noting that Spraggins was arrested less than 30 hours after the shooting.
The incident occurred a little after 3:20 p.m. Wednesday., officials said during a press briefing that day at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where the officer was taken for treatment. On Friday afternoon, his condition was stable.
It began with an argument on a bus, Essig told the press during the briefing, given by him, Mayor Adams, Sewell and Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch.
The driver, who was headed eastbound on Jamaica Avenue near 161st Street, flagged down two officers assigned to the 103rd Precinct’s Field Training Unit, and told them a man was arguing with another passenger over a seat, Essig said. When the officers approached the bus, the man got out and a slight struggle ensued, the chief said. The man pushed the officers away and fled northbound on 161st Street.
Boller caught up with him in front of 90-23 161 St., Essig said, though he did not use his name at the time, and a struggle ensued, with the perpetrator firing one shot that hit the officer in the right hip. The other officer returned fire twice. But the man fled up 161st and then westbound on 88th Street into a parking garage. There he took off a black bubble jacket, orange sweatshirt and mask he had been wearing, and left the garage in a white T-shirt and black pants. He was last seen at 161st Street and Hillside Avenue.
Police released several photos of the suspect, including one closeup of one of his hands where the name Jocelyn is tattooed across it in script.
The NYPD asks that anyone with information about the man call 1 (800) COP-SHOT (267-7468). “There is a $10,000 reward for any information,” Essig said.
The Police Department doubled the figure and expanded on what information would qualify in a Thursday Twitter post.
"The reward has been increased to $20,000," the post reads. "Up to $3,500 payable by Crime Stoppers upon arrest & indictment, $6,500 payable by the NYPD upon arrest & conviction, & $10,000 payable by the Cop Shot Foundation upon arrest & conviction."
Police do not know if the gunman was hit by either round fired by the second officer, he said in response to a reporter’s question.
Boller was in surgery when the officials addressed the media Thursday, said Dr. Katherine McKenzie of Jamaica Hospital, who joined in the press briefing.
Sewell said the officer had started his position at the 103rd Precinct three months ago to the day.
“He was where our communities tell us they want their officers to be, standing a foot post,” the commissioner said. “He was flagged down by a community member who needed help. He was taking police action. Then he was shot.”
Before turning it over to Adams and Essig, she added, “I want to thank the staff here at Jamaica Hospital, Dr. Katherine McKenzie and the team here for their excellent care of our officers.”
Boller joined the force last July and was assigned to the 103rd Precinct “three months ago today,” Sewell said.
Adams said he had spoken with the officer’s parents. His father is a cop, identified by some outlets as Inspector Donald Boller, though the NYPD press office declined to confirm that Thursday. His mother, Adams said, recalled how the mayor, himself a former police captain, told graduating officers that his own mother “exhaled for the first time” after he retired.
“She's still holding her breath,” Adams said of the young cop’s mother. “Her child was on our street to protect the children of our cities and their families. We cannot thank them enough. And that question mark that some people have when you talk about ensuring we provide for our officers, today that gunshot straightened it to an exclamation point. This is why they place their lives on the line for us.”
A fundraiser to assist Boller has been launched on fundthefirst.com, a site dedicated to charity efforts for law enforcement officers, other first responders, members of the military and teachers. The organizer is Law Enforcement Officers Weekend, which says on the page that the fundraiser is the only official one for Boller, approved by his family.
“This morning, April 7th, Brett woke up and is doing well,” the organizers say on the page. “However, he has to have a secondary surgery tomorrow to remove a blood clot.
“Brett has a very long road of recovery ahead of him. He comes from a law enforcement family and is following in his fathers footsteps. Let’s help take care of Brett and his family by raising as much money as possible to help cover unexpected costs and anything they’ll need. Let’s show them what the Thin Blue Line is made of!”
The effort had raised nearly $12,000 by 11:30 a.m. Friday, with a goal of $250,000.
