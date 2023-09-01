An Elmont, LI, man was arrested and extradited from Georgia last month in connection with the April shooting of a Florida man who was shot in the face near a nightclub in St. Albans, according to the Office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
Christopher King, 31, was arraigned Friday on murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment charges for allegedly killing Jemison Jevaughn, 23, of North Lauderdale on April 8, prosecutors said.
On the morning in question, King entered the nightclub Pure Lounge, located at 126-19 Merrick Blvd., at approximately 1:56 a.m. while his alleged accomplice was turned away after security guards frisked him and discovered he had a gun. Eventually, the second man came back after being searched a second time and was allowed entry into the club. Ten minutes later, Jemison exited the venue and walked about 20 feet to the intersection of Merrick Boulevard and Selover Avenue when the two men allegedly followed him, Katz Office said.
King’s alleged accomplice was briefly shown to be exchanging words with Jemison before pulling out a gun from his sweatshirt, pointing it and then firing in his face on video surveillance footage. The defendant was also seen pulling out a gun from his clothing, according to authorities.
Despite being shot in the face, the victim was able to run from the two men, but he fell to the ground after allegedly being chased by them and fired at with 20 rounds. The defendant and the second man allegedly ran to the corner of 177th Street and 129th Avenue into a BMW sedan and drove away, Katz’s Office said. Jemison was rushed to a hospital, where he died after sustaining two gunshot wounds to the head, one to the face, four to the abdomen, four to the back, one to the arm and one to the upper chest.
Police found an address for King in Hempstead and the search warrant that was executed led to the NYPD discovering the BMW that was used in the crime scene in the garage, prosecutors added. The defendant was arrested in Georgia on Aug. 16, extradited to New York and must return to court on Oct. 4. If convicted, he faces 25 years to life in prison.
A spokesperson for the DA’s Office told the Chronicle via email that the accomplice has not been apprehended.
“More senseless gun violence, more tragedy, another young life cut short,” Katz said in a statement. “It is why we cannot relent in our fight against illegal guns and why we must continue to do all that we can to get lethal firearms and the criminals who use them off of our streets.”
