U.S. Reps. Greg Meeks (D-Jamaica) and Tom Suozzi (D-Douglaston) held a press conference at St. Albans Park on Oct. 29 to champion a proposed two-year repeal of the cap on deductions for state and local taxes, which was set at $10,000 under the previous Trump administration.
Part of the Trump-led 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts, the SALT cap limits the deductions people can take on their federal taxes. But according to Suozzi, it hurts the middle class, union families and especially homeowners in blue or predominantly Democratic states, where residents pay high taxes because of social services and was a retaliatory response from former Republican President Trump against people who didn’t vote for him. The lack of tax deductions cuts families’ ability to generate wealth, he said.
“When people talk about generational wealth, homeownership is the key to doing that,” said Suozzi.
New York residents are choosing to retire to South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia where taxes are cheaper and they can extend their pensions further, according to Suozzi.
“What the SALT cap does is disincentivize buying a home,” said Meeks. “My daughter just bought a home. I told her previously ... buy a home and rent a car ... a home is an appreciating asset and a car is a depreciating asset. But, what was part of that also was that generally you would get a modest or some tax return ... that will help with their savings. Now my daughter is on me! She has to pay taxes for the first time because she is getting nothing back and says, ‘I might as well continue to rent.’”
Citizens can’t create wealth by renting, according to Meeks.
Roslin Spigner, a Queens Village resident and an Assembly District 33 (Cambria Heights, St. Albans, Hollis, Queens Village, Bellerose and parts of Floral Park) leader, was thankful for the congressmen’s efforts to repeal SALT.
Suozzi introduced the SALT Deductibility Act Jan. 28, which would repeal the cap, and it has 106 Democratic and Republican co-sponsors, including Meeks, according to Congress.gov.
“This saddens me,” said Spigner. “Trump is from Jamaica Estates ... This is just sabotage. [The SALT cap] says I’m going to punish you. You didn’t vote for me, New York, and now we are not going to make it possible for you to generate any wealth. That’s a shame.”
Spigner wants President Biden’s Build Back Better framework, an economic plan meant to rebuild the middle class, to pass, but she wants it to include Suozzi’s SALT act. The congressman said earlier this year that he would not vote on any change to the tax code unless it includes a SALT deduction repeal.
“I’m retired and I rely on deductions,” said Spigner, a former corrections officer. “That’s how I get to keep some of my salary. If I give everything to taxes and live in a state where the taxes are high and a city where the taxes are high, basically what do I have to live for? I think it is important that we have to fight for this [repeal] ... We have to put some pressure on the legislators and let them know we are not going to stand for this anymore.”
Before Trump and Congress placed a cap on SALT, of the nearly nine million residents who filed tax returns to the federal government, at least 35 percent used the deduction.
“They are typically homeowners in Southeast Queens,” said Suozzi. “These people have all been punished by having this capped at $10,000 ... We can’t support a big deal unless we get the state and local tax deductions back.”
Some components of Biden’s bill, which is in flux, include a child tax credit, free childcare for lower-income families, universal preschool and funds for green initiatives, according to Suozzi.
“We want to make sure that included in that bill is the restoration of state and local tax deductions and the New York delegation is 90 percent behind it,” said Suozzi. “We are going to get it done.”
Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), who had visited victims of Tropical Storm Ida on 183rd Street, which falls between Jamaica and Hollis, said that $10,000 would not begin to scratch the costs it would take repair homes damaged by flood waters.
“They have so many expenses related to the flood,” said Miller. “This has been extremely punitive ... In the past, [homeowners] would be able to write some of it off.”
Bernard Harrigan, a former bus operator, said the bill hurts his fellow MTA retirees.
“We are feeling the effect of this,” said Harrigan. “They decided to stay in New York instead of moving to Florida. They would be glad to hear what you are doing [with the SALT repeal attempt].”
Derrick DeFlorimonte, a married father with a 2-year-old, recently bought a home in Rosedale.
“The biggest issue I’m having is at least being able to take advantage of the tax credits,” said DeFlorimonte. “I would like to do some home improvements that would help with saving energy in the house.”
DeFlorimonte would like to add solar panels to his home and improve his house’s heating system with funds from his tax credits if the SALT cap is repealed.
Rene Hill, a St. Albans resident and accountant, said the No. 1 complaint she has received from customers has to do with the SALT cap.
“A lot of us have our wealth in our houses,” said Hill about Black families. “The deductions are a way for them to save money. The deductions have been less. A lot of them didn’t realize what Trump has done. It really matters that we pay attention to legislation.”
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget believes that repealing the SALT for two years would negate some potential gains of Biden’s proposals to hike taxes on the rich.
The repeal would reduce taxes on the top 5 percent by $70 billion in fiscal year 2023, according to a CRFB analysis made last week. That would be a $30 billion net direct tax cut for the top 5 percent in the country. The magnitude of savings for the top 1 percent was immeasurable, CRFB said.
Build Back Better is designed to raise $800 billion from corporate taxes over the course of a decade and increase the tax burden on the top 5 percent by $50 billion by 2023, but tax credits for renewable energy via research and experimentation would result in another $10 billion in tax cuts for the top 5 percent.
Jason Furman, a Harvard economics professor and senior fellow at The Peterson Institute for International Economics, a nonpartisan and independent research institution dedicated to economic policy, came to a similar conclusion, which he posted via Twitter.
“I hope Congress doesn’t add full SALT repeal to the Biden plan,” posted Furman.
Couples making $9.9 million in California, Hawaii, New Jersey, Oregon, Minnesota, Vermont, Iowa, Arizona and New York would save $285,000 to $472,000 if the SALT cap is repealed, according to Furman. New Yorkers would save $306,000. Residents in Washington, DC, would save $325,000.
Suozzi insists the biggest beneficiaries will be middle-class and union families.
“People say, oh, this is for rich people, this is for rich people, but if you make $150,000 in your household between a husband and wife ... that is middle-class here,” said Suozzi. “If you are in Oklahoma they think you’re rich ... your $100,000 doesn’t go as far in those other states.”
