Even before the gates opened at 10 a.m., the line went all around PS 135 — a thousand parents and kids, best guess.
On the Bellaire School’s playground, brand-new books stacked waist-high had been set up by the night before by volunteers.
The books were laid out by grade-levels, younger grades by the basketball courts, high school and young adults by the outer fence.
First Book, a 30-year-old Washington, DC, nonprofit organization, delivered 44,000 books — literally a tractor-trailer load — for the first book giveaway in three years last Saturday.
Standing in the Queens Village schoolyard as the crowd moved in, Beverly Mitchell, the superintendent for District 29, which oversees the school, admitted she was surprised by the volume of the turnout.
“But we always strive to be bigger and better,” she said.
Among those attending was Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), seen with another visitor at left center.
People waiting to get in took the advice of the flier that had been circulating on social media by Mitchell’s assistant, Camille Lambert, and carried sturdy shopping bags.
Some had wagons or shopping carts.
The United Federation of Teachers and the NAACP sponsored the event and manned the tables.
The stated mission of First Book is to help teachers in Title I districts, meaning schools with high numbers of children from low-income households.
Half a million teachers have registered with the group to receive learning materials that home districts cannot supply, it said.
It underwrites similar events nationwide and claims on its website to have given away 225 million books for kids 2-18.
“A lot of these people are teachers who came here to get books for their classes,” said Amy Arundell, a Queens representative for the UFT.
The last one in New York, said Arundell, was in the Bronx in 2019.
“We waited about 45 minutes to get in,” said one father, John Kolter, who came with his son, Martin, 7, from nearby Queens Village.
“They told us about it in his class and he was crazy excited,” Kolter said.
Parents were allowed to take home up to 25 books; teachers — the ones with the wagons — were permitted to take up to 50.
Perhaps because the school year was winding down, the books were almost all the kind meant for fun and entertainment and not the dusty stuff of classroom readings.
Books on Star Wars, exotic animals, teen fantasy, Disney characters, cars and space travel made up most of the offerings.
A DJ provided a pulsating sound track to the event while cotton-candy and popcorn machines worked overtime.
