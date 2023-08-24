Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) is hosting her third annual Community Day on Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The free event is a partnership with Evangel Temple Inc. and the collaboration is also in conjunction with state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton)
People can expect a day filled with family-fun activities such as a rock wall and a game truck for kids, local food and business vendors for people of all ages to explore and more. There also will be a backpack giveaway during the festivities.
If interested in attending, vending and getting a backpack, visit bit.ly/ALH Community Dayregistration.
The event will be on Merrick Boulevard from 226th to 227th streets in Laurelton.
— Naeisha Rose
