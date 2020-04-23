At Rockaway’s Community Education Council 27 virtual meeting on Monday, April 20, the body got its chance to weigh in on a long-term fight that Success Academy Charter Schools has been waging to establish a middle school in southeastern Queens.
After the charter school rejected the Department of Education’s first proposal at Our Lady’s Catholic Academy in Ozone Park in November, the city then offered two co-location sites for the school’s 227 middle school students: one at MS 53 Brian Piccolo in Far Rockaway and one at IS 238 Susan B. Anthony Academy in Hollis.
The DOE’s proposal includes a temporary, two-year co-location for grades 5-6 of Success Academy Far Rockaway. On Monday, CEC 27 unanimously passed a resolution opposing the co-location at the Far Rockaway middle school for the 2020-21 school year, citing concerns about overcrowding.
“The appearance of excess space within the building on paper does not accurately reflect the needs of the existing public schools in the building,” read the council’s statement
As part of the resolution, the council asked the DOE to continue to search for alternatives for the charter school for the upcoming year. The council suggested that the DOE consider the Church of God Christian Academy, which offered space to accommodate the charter school at a recent community meeting.
MS 53, where Success Academy already is located, has had scheduling issues in shared spaces like the auditorium, gymnasium, library and cafeteria, according to the council’s statement. The council is concerned that expanding the grades served by Success Academy in this location will exacerbate the problem.
“A lot of what the CEC is saying is echoing what we’ve been saying,” said Lucia Moffa, chapter leader at MS 53. “What is on paper is not the reality that we live.”
The resolution also states a disagreement with the DOE’s Educational Impact Statement that their proposal will not have an impact on either school. In response to the decision, Success Academy pointed out that MS 53 currently has twice as much space per student as Success Academy Far Rockaway.
“If this co-location isn’t approved, about 80 current 4th graders will not have a middle school to go to next year. With less than four months before the start of the next school year, CEC 27’s vote to oppose this co-location is a vote to turn children out of the building, to make them educationally homeless, rather than share space in the building for two years. This is unconscionable,” read the statement.
Harold Paez, a member of Community Board 14 who spoke during the public comment period, bemoaned the fact that the residents of Rockaway find themselves in a position where they are fighting the arrival of a reputable school.
Paez said the Rockaways have a disproportionate share of struggling schools. He was especially concerned about the lack of middle schools that have a track record of feeding students into specialized high schools.
In 2018, Success Academy was one of 15 charter schools from around the country that was awarded a grant by the U.S. Deprtment of Education based on the quality of its instruction. While Paez acknowledged its reputation, he was ultimately against its co-location.
“My own feeling is that the DOE needs to work better with the community to find a space. Without having that space, we’re forced to have a difficult discussion here, which is pitting one school against another,” he said.
“We are not here to push out anybody,” said Jamaal Salah, Far Rockaway Parent Council President at the Success Academy, “What we are here to do is to advance our children’s education.”
On Thursday, April 23, CEC 29 will host a similar vote on the other proposed co-location in Hollis. Then the DOE will take these advisory votes into consideration as they vote on the new proposed locations at the next Panel for Educational Policy meeting on May 20.
