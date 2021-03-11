The Confirmation class of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Bayside recently collected a massive amount of gifts for the veterans of St. Albans.
In coordination with American Legion Post 103 in Douglaston, the 40-student class and the Rev. Alex Lee, far left, and Msgr. Thomas Machalski donated 80 gift bags filled with toiletries, socks, puzzles and books to thank the St. Albans Veterans Home residents.
Each gift bag contained a thank you card to the veterans.
The class will celebrate the sacrament of Confirmation with Bishop James Massa on June 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.