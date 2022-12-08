Some Southeast Queens students are getting a head start on planning to settle down.
On Tuesday, students at the Northeastern Adventist Academy in Laurelton celebrated their completion of the Black Housing Project program, jointly run by the Center for NYC Neighborhoods and DIVAS for Social Justice, with the presentation of a multimedia project titled “What Makes a Home a Home?” The students created miniature wooden houses containing QR codes with links to audio stories of what they had learned about the importance of homeownership.
The program involved more than 30 elementary and middle school students. It educates students on the importance of homeownership, the historical context of displacement of Black families and the obstacles to Black homeownership today.
Elementary students learned about the idea of generational wealth, while middle school students got a little more hands-on, speaking with homeowners in Laurelton to hear their stories. DIVAS stands for Digital Interactive Visual Arts Sciences.
“Homeownership is a critical tool for building generational wealth, yet aspiring Black homeowners have to contend with obstacles that make the process of doing so that much more difficult,” Center for NYC Neighborhoods CEO and Executive Director Christie Peale said in a statement. “That’s why this partnership with DIVAS for Social Justice is so important — students learn the importance of homeownership, as well as the history and current obstacles Black New Yorkers face in accessing homeownership and in keeping their homes. The curriculum that DIVAS developed helps instill the importance of generational wealth and homeownership early on, while highlighting how the next generation views the role of homeownership in our neighborhoods.”
A representative for the project said the next steps will involve taking the program from an afterschool offering to use in the classroom and involving high school students starting next year.
