The NYPD’s 105th Precinct and Traffic units joined forces last week with the Department of Sanitation in a sweep to tow illegally parked or unregistered vehicles from the streets of eastern and Southeast Queens.
The final tally was more than 30 cars, trucks and buses placed on hooks or flatbeds and removed from neighborhood roadways.
